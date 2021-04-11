Lynch & Associates IN Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 155.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

FTEC stock opened at $112.90 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $65.19 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.49.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.