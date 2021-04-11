Lynch & Associates IN Has $7.68 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 2.1% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $93.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.81.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

