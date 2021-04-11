Lynch & Associates IN Sells 75 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock opened at $486.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $470.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.52. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $269.51 and a 52 week high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.