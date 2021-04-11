M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

Separately, Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NYSE MHO opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.68. M/I Homes has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $998,208.00. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 18,189 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $943,645.32. Insiders have sold a total of 57,247 shares of company stock worth $2,981,753 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

