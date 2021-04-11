Maecenas (ART) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,342.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 22.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Maecenas has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $1,342.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00056751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00020480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00085915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.61 or 0.00617621 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00043700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00033809 BTC.

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.