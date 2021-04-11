Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Sold by Kopion Asset Management LLC

Kopion Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,734 shares during the quarter. Magnite comprises about 3.8% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Magnite worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $842,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $19,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnite has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

In other Magnite news, Director Rachel Lam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,327 shares in the company, valued at $7,887,724.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 633,216 shares in the company, valued at $37,486,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,207 shares of company stock worth $15,563,124. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.87 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

