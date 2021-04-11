Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Director Sells $476,091.00 in Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Director George M. Marcus sold 13,740 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $476,091.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,911.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE MMI opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.03. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.92.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $250.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 26.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 32,274 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMI shares. TheStreet cut Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

