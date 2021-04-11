Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $964,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,466,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRNS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,220. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

