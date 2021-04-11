Marotta Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 98,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,000. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.12% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLCA stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,062. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $31.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50.

