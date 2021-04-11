Marotta Asset Management Acquires Shares of 15,491 Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGC. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGC. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cormark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.91.

CGC traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,157,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,792. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.38. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

