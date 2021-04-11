Marotta Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Marotta Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $160.65. 2,617,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,592. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.61. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

