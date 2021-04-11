Marotta Asset Management Sells 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marotta Asset Management lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 714.3% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 22.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $20.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,270.67. 1,307,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,543. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,071.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,820.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,182.33 and a 1-year high of $2,273.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,140.07.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

