Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MASI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,292,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,231,987,000 after purchasing an additional 418,292 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Masimo by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,192,000 after purchasing an additional 381,660 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in Masimo by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,935,000 after purchasing an additional 174,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Masimo by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 133,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $234.17 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $284.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.30.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total transaction of $2,797,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MASI. Raymond James boosted their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.83.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

