Matryx (MTX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $120,123.00

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Matryx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0824 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Matryx has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $120,123.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Matryx has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Matryx Coin Profile

Matryx is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Matryx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matryx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matryx using one of the exchanges listed above.

