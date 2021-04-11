Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Position Decreased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,564 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Medpace were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Medpace by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Medpace by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Medpace by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Medpace by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Medpace by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,819.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

Medpace stock opened at $172.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $177.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

