Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.95

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.95 and last traded at C$6.79, with a volume of 4200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MR.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.85 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The stock has a market cap of C$89.14 million and a PE ratio of -4.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.70.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:MR.UN)

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

