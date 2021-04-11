Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ MREO opened at $4.08 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MREO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

