Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Hits $8.25

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 39.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $8.25 or 0.00013772 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $19.12 million and $2.31 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

