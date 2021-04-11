Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Up 3.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $50.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Methanex traded as high as $39.03 and last traded at $38.69. 4,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 405,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.32.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 25.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 2.20.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $811.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Methanex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

