MFS Government Markets Income Trust Announces Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MGF)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0288 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE MGF opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $4.79.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

