MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.33 Million

Brokerages expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report $194.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.30 million to $194.36 million. MGM Growth Properties reported sales of $209.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year sales of $790.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.37 million to $800.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $826.29 million, with estimates ranging from $795.67 million to $870.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.12.

MGM Growth Properties stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.36. 732,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,215. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.12 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 97,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 40,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

