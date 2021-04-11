MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Brokerages forecast that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will announce $1.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. MGM Resorts International posted sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year sales of $8.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $9.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.45 billion to $11.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $41.77. 4,883,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,796,107. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $1,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 448,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,269,710.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,177 shares in the company, valued at $9,419,174.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock valued at $86,095,143. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

