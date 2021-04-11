Michael Scarpelli Sells 15,000 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.51, for a total value of $3,517,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,806,776.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Scarpelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $3,439,800.00.

SNOW opened at $226.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.74. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.07 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 5,567.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 277,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,761,000 after acquiring an additional 272,933 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $22,512,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,224,000 after buying an additional 71,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.59.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

