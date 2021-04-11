Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Reduced by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,602 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $4,066,000. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $623,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,083,689 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $685,874,000 after acquiring an additional 183,172 shares during the period. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $255.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.15 and a 200 day moving average of $223.43. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $162.30 and a twelve month high of $255.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

