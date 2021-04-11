Mirrored ProShares VIX One Day Volume Reaches $23,809.00 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be bought for approximately $8.67 or 0.00014376 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $27.36 million and $23,809.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00068787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.92 or 0.00298389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $439.27 or 0.00728514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,551.27 or 1.00422704 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.69 or 0.00802194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00018327 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 3,156,299 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance.

