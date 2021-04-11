Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Price Target Raised to GBX 430

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 300 ($3.92).

LON MAB opened at GBX 324.60 ($4.24) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -12.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 317.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.63.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). Insiders have acquired a total of 118 shares of company stock worth $37,719 in the last quarter.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

