Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 300 ($3.92).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

LON:MAB traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 324.60 ($4.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,725. The company has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a one year high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 317.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 245.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

In other news, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 118 shares of company stock valued at $37,719.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

