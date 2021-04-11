MonetaryUnit Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $15,778.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003712 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010628 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004322 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $279.80 or 0.00465296 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 219,116,862 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

