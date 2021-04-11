Morgan Stanley Acquires 42,499 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,586,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.35% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $32,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLX. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $1,190,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 105,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 23,238 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $755,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLX stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.54%.

TSLX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

