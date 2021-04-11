Morgan Stanley Buys 100,647 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 445,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $30,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,232,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 386,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,455,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average of $67.35. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $76.91.

