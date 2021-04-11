Morgan Stanley Buys 4,524 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.25% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $29,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKL. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of JKL opened at $170.94 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $177.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.65 and its 200-day moving average is $141.27.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

