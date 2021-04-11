Morgan Stanley Buys 61,658 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 496,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $32,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,500,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,020,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCCO opened at $70.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.02. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.