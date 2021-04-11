Morgan Stanley Has $30.67 Million Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 117.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,811,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519,149 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.21% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $30,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,603,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,402,000 after buying an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,472,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after buying an additional 96,178 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 627,457 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 791,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 62,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Nomura cut shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

