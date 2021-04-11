Morgan Stanley Has $31.26 Million Position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,137 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $31,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 213,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

JPIN opened at $62.09 on Friday. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.34.

