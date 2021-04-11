Morgan Stanley Has $33.48 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,370 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $33,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Shares of PTMC stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $32.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21.

