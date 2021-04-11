Morgan Stanley Increases HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $39.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HPQ. Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.15.

Shares of HPQ opened at $32.98 on Thursday. HP has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HP by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HP by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $152,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,573 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in HP by 9,229.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

