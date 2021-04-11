Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Barclays

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.38.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $80.72 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,988,000 after buying an additional 2,631,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

