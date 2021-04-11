MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$45.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$52.86.

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$55.60 on Wednesday. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$17.03 and a 52 week high of C$58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$53.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -37.07.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$127.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.1500001 EPS for the current year.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

