NaPoleonX Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.77 Million (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 30% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. NaPoleonX has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $5,503.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NaPoleonX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NaPoleonX Profile

NaPoleonX (CRYPTO:NPX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX. The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai. NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

