Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren Sells 1,912 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $200,492.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,894 shares in the company, valued at $932,624.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $511,026.72.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,327 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $615,806.91.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $104.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.73.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Natera by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 149,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,900,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.