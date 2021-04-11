National Bank Financial Downgrades Air Canada (TSE:AC) to Sector Perform Market Weight

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AC. Scotiabank lowered Air Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.11.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$26.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.12. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$12.80 and a 12 month high of C$31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.98 billion and a PE ratio of -1.63.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The company had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$836.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.87, for a total transaction of C$173,245.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$86,622.90. Also, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total transaction of C$404,127.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$329,006.58. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,473 shares of company stock worth $790,468.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.