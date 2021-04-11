National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of National Beverage from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $40.38.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.43. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $23.98 and a 52-week high of $98.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.39.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in National Beverage by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in National Beverage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.