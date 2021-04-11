NBT Bank N A NY Has $316,000 Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,348 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,929,000 after buying an additional 142,812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,581.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,616,000 after buying an additional 1,297,113 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,907,000 after buying an additional 310,457 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Stericycle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter.

Stericycle stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.83 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

