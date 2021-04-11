NBT Bank N A NY Raises Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUE opened at $80.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.20.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $423,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,674,343.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.42.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

