Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Equities researchers at Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Nebula Caravel Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

