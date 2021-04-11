Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €56.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NEM has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €62.45 ($73.47).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

NEM opened at €57.98 ($68.21) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.11. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €46.78 ($55.04) and a 12 month high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €53.83 and a 200 day moving average of €59.15.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.