Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Sunday, March 14th.

Shares of NVCN opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.36. Analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neovasc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Neovasc by 229.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,161 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Neovasc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Neovasc by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

