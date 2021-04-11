Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,253 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Net Element were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Net Element by 439.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 61,063 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETE stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. Net Element, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 186.39% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $19.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Net Element, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

