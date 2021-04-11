New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) PT Raised to $13.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NYCB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.35.

NYSE NYCB opened at $12.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

