NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.6% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE:NEE opened at $77.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.28.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,567.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,102,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,677,453 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.